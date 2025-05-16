Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Visit Lo-Tserok Namgyaling in Nepal  

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprising MP Tenpa Yarphel and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong commenced their official periodic visit to Nepal.

Accompanied by Tibetan Settlement Officer Tashi Tseten of Pokhara Tashi Palkhil, the MPs were warmly received upon their arrival in Lo-Tserok Namgyaling on 6th May 2025. Welcoming them were the President and members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), the regional coordinator, local staff, the President of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, and members of the public. Their visit began with a closed-door meeting with local leaders at the coordinator’s office.

A public gathering was later held at the settlement’s hall, where the MPs addressed the audience on several key topics: the noble contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the current critical situation in Tibet, the Tibetan issue on the global stage, and important matters from the 9th session of the Parliament, including legislative procedures. A Q&A session followed to respond to public concerns and queries.

The MPs also visited various institutions within the settlement, including the monastery, school, healthcare centre, and other facilities. They also inspected a flood-prone area within the settlement.