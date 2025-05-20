Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Visit Pokhara Lodrik Paljorling and Tashigang Tibetan Settlements in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of MPs Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong concluded their periodic visit to Pokhara Paljorling and Tashigang.

Upon their arrival on 13th May 2025, Tibetan MPs accompanied by Tibetan Settlement Officer Karma Soepa (who serves jointly for Pokhara Jampaling, Paljorling, and Tashigang), arrived at Paljorling. They were welcomed with ceremonial scarves by staff from the Tibetan Settlement Office, the President of Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the community leaders, the school headmaster, and other local officials.

A meeting was held thereafter at the Tibetan Settlement Office with all the aforementioned local officials in attendance. The local representative delivered opening remarks, followed by speeches from the two parliament members. They then listened to the public’s opinions and grievances, providing clarifications and responses. After the meeting, they visited Shang Gaden Choekhor Ling Monastery, Lodrik Paljorling Manjushri Primary School, the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office, the Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute), residential housing, and other facilities to inspect and learn about their conditions.

Upon completing their programs at Lodrik Paljorling settlement, they proceeded to Tashigang settlement, where they were welcomed with ceremonial scarves by the community leader and residents. The two parliament members met with the public and toured the residential housing and land to understand the local situation.

In the evening, the settlement officers of Pokhara Tashi Palkhyil, Tashiling, and Jampaling jointly hosted a farewell dinner for the two parliament members to mark the successful completion of their official regional visit to the Pokhara area.