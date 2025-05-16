Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Visit Pokhara Tashi Ling Settlement in Nepal

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official visit to the Pokhara Tashi Ling Settlement in Nepal.

On 11 May 2025, the MPs conducted an official visit to the Pokhara Tashi Ling Settlement in Nepal. Upon arrival, they were accompanied by Pokhara Tashi Ling’s Settlement Officer, Tenzin Palden, and Local Tibetan Assembly Chairperson, Tseten Dakpa, to the settlement’s main ground. They were warmly welcomed with ceremonial scarves by staff from the Tibetan Settlement Office (TSO), the President of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, the community leader, the school principal, monastery representatives, heads of the regional Tibetan Youth and Women’s Associations, and other governmental and non-governmental organization leaders and prominent community members.

Following the welcome reception, a meeting was held in the TSO’s meeting hall, attended by approximately twenty local dignitaries. The session began with opening remarks from the settlement officer and was followed by speeches from both parliamentarians. During the meeting, they addressed various pressing issues, including documentation challenges faced by local Tibetans, educational and employment opportunities for Tibetan youth, the settlement’s stability, and legal matters concerning Tibetans in exile. The two-hour discussion involved detailed information exchange, opinion sharing, and responses to community concerns. The meeting concluded with a closing speech from LTA Chairperson Tseten, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the visiting MPs.

After the meeting, the MPs toured key facilities in the settlement, including the Tibetan Settlement Office, the Local Assembly Hall, the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office, the handicraft center and shop, and a photo exhibition. In the afternoon, they paid special visits to the three divisions of the SOS Children’s Villages School, Shri Gaden Dargyeling Monastery, and the local Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute), where they conducted an in-depth review of public welfare initiatives.