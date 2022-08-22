Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin to visit Tibetans in Uttarakhand

Dharamsala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin are scheduled to visit Tibetans in Dehradun and nearby areas from the 24th of August to the 5th of September, 2022. They will be visiting Dikyiling, and Gepheling on the 25th of August, followed by Mussoorie, Rajpur, and Clement town in the next three days. They will visit Lingtsang settlement on 29th August, Nainital on 31st August, and Sarsawa on 3rd September.

Parliamentarians will leave for Dehradun on 22nd August 2022 from their respective places and will leave for Dharamsala on the 5th of September, 2022.