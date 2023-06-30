Parliamentary delegation advocates Tibet in Belgium

Brussels: On 29th June 2023, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Dorjee Tseten accompanied by representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang and secretary Thinley Wangdue of Bureau du Tibet continued their Tibet advocacy in Belgium meeting Helena Berge – officer at the human rights section of Development Cooperation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During their meeting, the officer was briefed on the worsening human rights situation and religious freedom in Tibet and on the historical fact of Tibet being an independent nation which remains under the occupation of China. They also briefed her on the middle way policy of the Central Tibetan Administration, presented books and documents on Tibet, and engaged in an Q&A session.

Thereafter, the delegates called upon Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarusian Politician and presented her with the advocacy documents.

The delegates also had meetings with Ms Nicoletta Pusterla – head of China division of the European parliament’s external affairs, and Mr Gargya, Policy Officer, EEAS and discussed the resolution of Sino-Tibetan conflict.

In the afternoon, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Carles Puigdmont -Member of the European Parliament and former president of Catalonia. They appealed to the MEP to raise the issue of the Tibet-China conflict and on the need of appointing a special coordinator for Tibet issue in the European parliament, and apprised on the current situation of Tibet and on the responsibility of the European parliament.

The MEP mentioned that issues faced by Tibet stemmed from China’s dreadful policy of whipping off the Tibetan race and assured his unwavering support for Tibetans against China. Stating the commonality between the struggles of Tibet and Catalonia, the MEP promised to raise questions on the situation of Tibet in the European parliament.

In the evening, the delegates met with Mikulas Peksa, MEP and President of Tibet Interest Group, discussing varied issues of common interests. The MEP briefed the Tibetan delegates on his contribution to the cause and shared his future plans.