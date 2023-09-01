Parliamentary Delegation Calls on MP Jugal Kishore Sharma

Dharamshala: A Tibetan parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Dawa Tsering, Tenpa Yarphel, and Yeshi Dolma called on Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Lok Sabha (Bharatiya Janata Party) on 1st September 2023 in Jammu.

They urged for the MP’s continued support to the just cause of Tibet and presented him with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The MP was also presented with a Tibetan ceremonial scarf (Khata), TPiE souvenir, and documents outlining the issue of Tibet.