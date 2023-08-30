Parliamentary Delegation Calls on Sikkim CM PS Tamang

Dharamshala: Parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup called upon Shri Prem Singh Tamang – Golay, Chief Minister of Sikkim, on 29th August 2023 at his official residence in Mintokgang.

Presenting the CM with TPiE souvenir, appeal letter, and documents, the MPs urged the CM for his continued support to Tibetan cause and to the Tibetans residing in the state as per 2018 documents of Sikkim adopted in accordance with India’s Tibetan rehabilitation policy of 2014. They also appealed to the CM to appoint a Tibetan coordinator in the state as Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh in its newly formed special committee has appointed an Executive Councillor to look after the welfare of Tibetans in the region.

Expressing his deep reverence to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the CM assured his continued support to the Tibetan community in Sikkim and informed them of their plan to appoint a Public Relations Officer (PRO) to coordinate with the Tibetan community in the state.

They further discuss on ways to organize a meetings of the CMs of Indian states in the Himalayan region including Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh to adopt a guideline of extending support to the Tibetan cause or to the Tibetans living in these states.

The CM asked numerous questions on the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile which were duly answered by the Tibetan MPs. The CM honoured the Tibetan lawmakers with mementos and hosted dinner for them.

The Tibetan delegates were accompanied by TSO Lhakpa Tsering and Domey President Pema Wangdak.