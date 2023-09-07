Parliamentary Delegation Commences Tibet Advocacy in Ladakh, Calls on District Magistrate

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel commenced their Tibet advocacy in Ladakh by calling on Shri Santosh Sukdev, District Magistrate, Leh-Ladakh on 6th September 2023.

Upon their arrival in Leh on 6th September, the MPs were received by Tibetan Local Justice Commissioner of Ladakh Pema Sangpo, Secretary Karma Sonam Dhargyal of Ladakh’s Tibetan Chief Representative Office (CRO), and Local Tibetan Assembly Chair Dhondup Tsering.

Thereafter in the afternoon, the Tibetan lawmakers called on Shri Santosh Sukdev, District Magistrate, Leh-Ladakh and apprised him of their Tibet advocacy tour.

Giving a brief account of the alarming situation inside of Tibet, they urged the District Magistrate to continue looking after the welfare of the Tibetans residing in Ladakh.

They also presented the District Magistrate with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and appealed for continued support for Tibet from India and its people.

During the meeting, the delegation was accompanied by Secretary Karma Sonam Dhargyal and LTA Chair Dhondup Tsering.