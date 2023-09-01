Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Tibet Advocacy in Jammu

Dharamshala: A delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded their official Tibet advocacy tour in Jammu on 31st August 2023.

The parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Dawa Tsering, Tenpa Yarphel, and Yeshi Dolma met with Prof. Rahul Gupta, Registrar of the University of Jammu; and Dr. Pathania, Central University of Jammu.

Appealing continued support for Tibet from India and its people, the Tibetan MPs also held a press conference highlighting each point of the TPiE appeal letter. The press conference was attended by around 50 media personnel.

The parliamentary delegation will continue their Tibet advocacy tour in Kashmir.