Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Visit to Mundgod

Dharamshala, 10th April 2025: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Kunga Sotop successfully concluded their periodic visit to Doeguling Tibetan Settlement in Mundgod.

The MPs, upon their arrival in Jangchup Choeling nunnery on 8th April, were warmly received by nunnery’s Khenpo and Chagzoe and briefed on the functioning of the nunnery as they paid their respect to the nunnery’s shrine hall. Followed by visit to Jian Rei Sek Ling Society with inspection of school’s various departments as well as paid their obeisance at the Sakya Tsechen Damchoe Ling and at Nga-Gyur Nyingma Monastery.

Thereafter, the MP paid their respects at Drepung Gaden Shartse Monastery and Drepung Jangtse Monastery respectively and visited monastery’s shrine and the deity statue blessed by His Holiness at Jangtse. They were warmly welcomed at these monasteries and presented with mementos.

In the afternoon, the MP visited Gaden monastery and they were presented with a statue of Je Tsongkhapa as a token of gratitude. Thereafter, the MP addressed the gathering of monks in the monastery’s hall and engaged in a Q&A session. Followed by visit to Shartse Monastery where they observed students from elementary to fifth class taking their three-month calligraphy examinations, with the principal providing detailed explanations. They were presented with examination papers, the Gaden Shartse school journals “Light of Wisdom” and “Light of Compassion,” Primary Tibetan language textbooks, and drawing books. The TSO and LTA chair accompanied them on this visit.

The next day on 9th April, 2025, the MPs held a public gathering at Mundgod Doeguling’s main community hall. The settlement officer presented settlement’s annual report, followed by addresses from the two MPs and a Q&A session. BRDL’s President presented thank you note, concluding the event successfully.

In the evening, 26 governmental and non-governmental organizations of Mundgod Doeguling hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting MPs and presented mementos. The two MPs again advised the officials about fulfilling public responsibilities, thus successfully completing their visit to Mundgod Doeguling.