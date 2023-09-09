Parliamentary Delegation Meets on Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, attends OGP Global Summit 2023

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong met with Estonian PM Kaja Kallas and other VVIPs at the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2023.

On 6th September, 2023, the main event of the OGP Global Summit 2023 began at Telliskivi Loomelinnak hall in Tallinn, Estonia. The event was graced with the talks from Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas; Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti; and virtual addresses from United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhai; President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera; and President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader.

In the following series of programs, the Tibetan parliamentarians participated and took every available opportunity to highlight Tibet’s pressing issue under the Chinese communist government. During the side-lines of the event, the MPs interacted with representatives from governments and INGOs from all over the world on the annihilation of Tibetan identity under China’s repressive policies in Tibet, functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration, working of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and others.

The Tibetan lawmakers, on the side-lines of the OGP Summit on 7th September, met with 2021 Nobel Laureate Maria Angelita Ressa, a Filipino and American journalist. Recalling how His Holiness the Dalai Lama had congratulated the Nobel laureate and lauded the Nobel Committee’s decision and her work when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel laureate extended her gratitude and expressed her appreciation for meeting the Tibetan delegations.

The delegation from the Tibetan parliament also met Jackie Speier, Former United States Representative and Tibet supporter, and extended their gratitude for her unwavering support to the freedom struggle of Tibetans. The former Representative also assured her continued support as urged by the Tibetan MPs and appreciated meeting them.

In the evening, they had the opportunity of meeting the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, and apprising the PM on the delegation’s objective of attending the OGP Summit. They also provided a brief introduction of the alarming situation inside of Tibet, four schools of Buddhism and Bon, environmental significance of Tibetan plateau, and so forth. They also presented a copy of the historic Shakabpa Passport – a passport issued by the then Government of Independent Tibet to the Finance Minister Tsepon Wangchuk Deden Shakabpa – and other TPiE documents out-ling the issue of Tibet.

After the conclusion of the summit, the Tibetan team met with Samantha Power, the Administrator of USAID and former US Ambassador to the UN, and Sanjay Pradhan, the CEO of OGP. The Tibetan delegation extended their gratitude to the organising committee of the OGP and presented them with Tibetan ceremonial scarves (Katha).

The summit was attended by 2000 participants including representatives from Tibet, Taiwan, and other 100 countries.