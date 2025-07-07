‘Pure Visions and Spiritual Realizations’ Book Honoring His Holiness the Dalai Lama Launched on His 90th Birthday

Dharamshala: A book on His Holiness the Dalai Lama titled Pure Visions and Spiritual Realizations, authored by Mariateresa Bianca and Sherab Dhargye, was officially launched on, July 6, 2025, in celebration of His Holiness’ auspicious 90th birthday. The launch event took place at the hall of the Kirti Getsa Charitable Society.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Special Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, along with the esteemed presence of Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, Tsengdok Rinpoche, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Justice Commissioner Phagpa Tsering, Kasur Thupten Lungrig, LTWA Director Geshe Lhakdor, Secretary Ngawa Tsegyam of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama (OOHDL), members of the Tibetan Parliament, and other dignitaries, scholars, and members of the public.

Guests at the event, including the Chief Guest and Special Guest, applauded the authors for their dedication and hard work in publishing the book. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel shared some of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s profound visions and spiritual realizations that had left a lasting impact on him. He further emphasized the importance of following His Holiness’s invaluable teachings, particularly on resolving conflicts through dialogue, whether at the level of nations or individuals, and on fostering a compassionate and ethical society. He noted that embodying these teachings is the truest expression of gratitude to His Holiness.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering acknowledged the authors’ immense effort and dedication in producing such an exceptional book and expressed his gratitude for their valuable contribution. He encouraged further digitization of the book through e-books and podcasts to reach a wider audience. He also called for self-reflection, urging individuals to examine whether they are truly applying the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in their daily lives.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the authors, sponsors, and everyone who contributed to the creation of the extraordinary book on His Holiness. She reiterated that the most genuine way to honor His Holiness is by putting his teachings into practice.

The event also featured talks by Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, Tsengdok Rinpoche, Justice Commissioner Phagpa Tsering, Kasur Thupten Lungrig, LTWA Director Geshe Lhakdor, among others.