Sakya Gongma Trichen and 43rd Sakya Trizin Receive Warm Welcome in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, June 29, 2025 : Sakya Gongma Trichen and the 43rd Sakya Trizin Gyana Vajra Rinpoche arrived in Dharamshala today to a warm and heartfelt welcome.

Prior to their arrival, on June 28, the Sakya Rinpoches and their entourage stayed at the Shukrana Resort in Una, Himachal Pradesh. There, they were formally received by Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Tibetan Parliament member representing the Sakya tradition, as well as Secretary Palden Dhondup of the Department of Home and Secretary Jigme Namgyal of the Department of Education, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Early this morning, June 29, they departed from Una en route to Dharamshala. Along the way, near the Bagalamukhi Temple in Bankhandi, they were greeted by members of the Domey Ghoton Organizing Committee. Upon their arrival in Dharamshala, they were welcomed at the main bus station by local residents, and later in McLeod Ganj by Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar and members of the Tibetan community.