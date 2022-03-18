Second Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Concludes Today

Dharamsala: On the auspicious 15th day of the first month of the Tibetan calendar, the month of miracles, the final day of the second session began with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel speaking on the significance of the day, especially after having His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s first public appearance after two years of the pandemic. Rejoicing the rare opportunity of receiving His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s blessing and teaching earlier today, the Speaker emphasized that Tibetans have been able to preserve their unique Tibetan language, culture, and religion due to the sheer blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. At the same time, he further exalted His Holiness’s assurance of living a long and healthy life and appealed to the Parliamentarians present there to consolidate all their potential for the common cause of Tibetans.

The session continued with the presentation of the reports under the jurisdiction of the Department of Security by its Kalon Gyari Dolma and presentation of the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed 2020-21 annual report of the DoS by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel. Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim tabled the motion for debate on DoS’s report, while Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar supported the motion.

Parliamentarians apprised the house on the problems of obtaining Exit Permit & Return Visa for Tibetans traveling abroad, Registration Certificate (RC) extension for Tibetans, and many others which were all duly clarified by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security.

Likewise, the report under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health was presented by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon, and the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed 2020-21 annual report of the DoHe was presented by Parliamentarians Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong. Motion for debate on the reports of DoHe was tabled by Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and supported by Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon, provided all the requisite clarifications to the matter raised in the house. Many of the Parliamentarians applauded the sacrifices of the front-line workers and the generous contribution of monasteries, institutions, and individuals during the pandemic.

Continuing with legislative procedure with its third reading on the amendments proposed on the salaries and allowance of the Sikyong and the Kalons under Article 26 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, honorarium, and allowances for the members of the Tibetan Parliament under Article 50 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, and salaries and allowances of the Chief Justice Commissioner and the other two Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission, Election Commissioner and Additional Election Commissioners of the Central Election Commission, Public Service Commissioner, and Auditor General under the Articles 65, 98, 104, and 109 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile. The proposed amendment was passed unanimously.

Mr. Sonam Dorjee, Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members before the Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech informed the house of the obituary references, solidarity resolutions, and legislative amendment with its two amendment bills passed in this session. With the participation of around 40 Parliamentarians and clarifications provided by the Kashag and Kalons, the session has been successful in accomplishing its objective.

He called for the resumption of dialogue between the envoy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Chinese counterpart and urged each and every individual Tibetan to bring their innovation in garnering support for the cause of Tibet and in preserving our rich tradition, culture, language, and religion.

The Speaker informed the house of follow up with the constitution of a review committee for Gangjong Finance Pvt. Ltd. With the ad hoc ‘Nomination Committee’ unsuccessful in nominating candidates for the Chief Justice Commissioner failing to find candidates meeting the requirements set for the post by the Charter, he further informed the house of follow up on the issue.

He thanked the Standing Committee and the Kashag for their valuable contribution in enabling the session. Likewise, he also thanked the Department of Health, Department of Information and International Relations, Department of Security, and Parliamentary Secretariat for their assistance. Finally, the Speaker prayed for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and quick resolution of Tibet’s issue.

The session adjourned sine die at 6:10 pm.