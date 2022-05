In accordance with Article 40 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be held from 7th September 2022 (Wednesday) to 16th September 2022 (Friday) for 9 days in the Parliamentary Hall, Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.

Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are requested to register their attendance at the Parliamentary Secretariat on 6th September 2022 (Tuesday).

Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat on 5th May 2022

Download (PDF, 1.03MB)