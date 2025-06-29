Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche Arrives in Dharamshala, Received by Gelug MPs

Dharamshala, June 29, 2025: Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche Jetsun Ngawang Jorden Pal Sangpo arrived in Dharamshala today from South India. He was warmly received at the Dharamshala bus station by Tibetan Parliamentarians from the Gelug tradition, Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende.

Rinpoche’s visit to Dharamshala is in connection with his participation in the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference and the 90th birthday celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Religious Conference is scheduled to take place from July 2 to 4, 2025, followed by the birthday celebration on July 6, 2025.