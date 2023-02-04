Smt. Gandharva Rathore IAS, former ADC, Kangra and Anurag Chandra, IAS, MC Commissioner visit Tibetan Parliament

Dharamsala: Earlier today, Smt. Gandharva Rathore IAS, former ADC, Kangra, and Anurag Chandra, IAS, MC Commissioner visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at the invitation of the Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Tekhang.

The Deputy Speaker received the guests and gave a guided tour of the Tibetan parliament, during which she briefed them on the evolution of Tibetan democracy and the functions of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The Deputy Speaker along with visiting guests also toured the Tibet Museum, the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA), and the Cabinet Secretariat (Kashag). At the Kashag, the officiating Sikyong, Kalon Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations and Cabinet Secretary Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi hosted and apprised the guests on CTA and its workings.