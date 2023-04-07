Speaker Congratulates Padma Shri Awardee Thiksay Rinpoche

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulated Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay Monastery in Ladakh for being awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India, in the field of spiritualism on 5th of this month.

Greeting the Rinpoche, the Speaker wrote, “We are delighted to learn about the conferment of Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India to you in the field of spiritualism on 5th April 2023. On behalf of the Tibetan people inside Tibet and in the diaspora, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on this great achievement.”

“This is a recognition of your tireless work on Buddhism and your service to humanity. To celebrate this historic achievement, Tibetans around the world join with Ladakhi brothers and sisters to inculcate and spread the message of Lord Buddha around us. This would also inspire many younger generations to take your path.”

“I hope you will continue to serve humanity with Buddhist values and culture as per the wishes of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama.”