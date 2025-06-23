Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses 11th General Body Meeting of Ngari Chithun Association

Dharamshala, 20 June 2025: The Ngari Chithun Association convened its 11th General Body Meeting at the Dharamshala Tibetan Settlement Office Hall. The four-day meeting, scheduled from 20 to 23 June, was inaugurated in the presence of several distinguished guests including Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, Chief Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Dharamshala Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar, as well as heads of various Tibetan NGOs. Also, in attendance were the President and Executive Members of the Central Ngari Chithun Association and representatives from its regional chapters.

In his keynote address, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel emphasized the significance of understanding the fundamental situation of Tibet and the responsibility that lies with every Tibetan, particularly in the exile community. He acknowledged the remarkable journey of the Tibetan people in exile for over 66 years and highlighted the pivotal role played by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in gaining international recognition for Tibet and preserving Tibetan religion, culture, language, and history. He noted that through the teachings and tireless efforts of His Holiness, Tibetan identity has not only survived but has become a subject of global admiration and academic study.

Reflecting on the evolution of the Tibetan democracy in exile, the Speaker recounted how, shortly after arriving in exile, His Holiness established democratic reforms. In 1960, democracy was bestowed to the people, and through years of careful progression, democratic institutions have now been firmly established. He recalled the historic moment in 2011 when His Holiness the Dalai Lama formally devolved political authority to the elected leadership. At the time, many Tibetans, out of deep reverence and concern, urged His Holiness to retain his leadership role, but His Holiness, with great determination, insisted that the political governance initiated under the Ganden Phodrang be concluded during his lifetime. Speaker Tenphel stressed that no one else could have taken such a bold and visionary step, and that responsibility now rests with the Tibetan people to honor and implement this vision.

He acknowledged the elder generations for having shouldered the responsibility of realizing His Holiness’s vision and called on the younger generation to unite efforts in continuing this legacy. He highlighted the importance of operating within the legal framework provided by the Charter of Tibetans in exile, which lays out clear provisions for both governmental and non-governmental organizations. Within this framework, the Ngari Chithun Association plays a vital role as a non-governmental body committed to the community’s welfare. He reiterated the importance of legal discipline, warning that if actions deviate from the Charter and rule of law, it can lead to power abuse, operational difficulties, and social conflict.

Speaker Tenphel also recalled how His Holiness personally oversaw the Charter’s drafting, down to the smallest details, with special mention of Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche’s contribution as a drafting committee member. He pointed out that any sustainable development, whether governmental or grassroots, must be grounded in law and guided by the broader vision of the Tibetan struggle. He emphasized that true service to the Central Tibetan Administration and the people must be rooted in a deep understanding of the Charter and a shared commitment to His Holiness’s vision.

Noting that Tibetans in exile number around 150,000 across India, Nepal, and Bhutan, the Speaker stressed the need for strategic thinking and new initiatives to sustain Tibetan settlements in exile. He called for unity around Tibet’s political cause and urged continued commitment to cultural preservation.

While international support, particularly from countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, has been strong under the leadership of His Holiness, Tibetans must also take initiative. He emphasized that the preservation of language, religion, and culture begins within families and communities. Without this conscious effort, there is a risk of assimilation, which could weaken Tibetan identity and undermine the long-term struggle.

He acknowledged the growing number of weekend Tibetan language schools for children abroad. These efforts, he said, help instill a sense of Tibetan consciousness and must be supported. He reminded the audience of Ngari’s historic importance in Tibetan civilization, referencing figures like Lha Lama Yeshe Yoe and the arrival of Jowo Je Atisha, and the region’s deep contributions to the spread of Buddhism.

He concluded his address with a call to action for the Ngari community to lead by example within the wider Tibetan exile population. He expressed hope that the ongoing four-day meeting would result in constructive discussions and resolutions that will further the cause of Tibetan religion and politics, strengthen the Central Ngari Chithun Association, and benefit all those under its jurisdiction.

During the event, other prominent speakers included Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, President Kunga Thinlay of the Central Executive Office, Cultural Director Jampa Yonten, and Executive Member Tsewang Dolkar, who delivered a vote of thanks. Certificates of appreciation were presented to Central Executive members by the Speaker, Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, and the Settlement Officer. The inaugural session also featured cultural performances and traditional songs.