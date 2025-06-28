Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaks at Birthday Celebration of Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje

Dharamshala: The birthday celebration of Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje was held in Chauntra, Himachal Pradesh, on June 26, 2025. The event was organized by the Nangchen Cultural Committee of Chauntra. Gyalwang Karmapa turns 41 years of age as per Tibetan calender.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel attended as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Standing Committee members Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, who graced the occasion as Special Guests.

Other dignitaries in attendance included President of Tibetan Khampa Industrial Society (TKIS), Dege Sey Jagoe Chemi Dorje; Vice President of TKIS, Chogling Sey Jamyang Gyaltsen; Secretary of Pal Gyalwa Dokhampa; representatives of monasteries; Tibetan Settlement Officers from the Bir region; Chairs of the Local Tibetan Assemblies; representatives of Tibetan NGOs, and members of the public.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the Speaker provided an overview of the successive Gyalwang Karmapas, beginning with the establishment of the Karma Kagyu lineage by Dusum Khyenpa, the First Karmapa. His reincarnation, Karma Pakshi, became the first recognized reincarnated lama, thus initiating the unique tradition of reincarnation in Tibetan Buddhism.

The Speaker went on to discuss the recognition of Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje as the 17th Karmapa, his traditional monastic education, his daring escape into exile in India, and his profound knowledge of Buddhism, as well as his expertise in various other fields. The Speaker also highlighted the Karmapa’s compassionate actions and benevolent contributions.

Emphasizing Gyalwang Karmapa’s numerous initiatives in fields such as technology, environmental conservation, and the arts, the Speaker reiterated the Karmapa’s strong appeal for unity among Tibetans and for the collective efforts of all Tibetans in fulfilling the aspirations of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Speaker concluded with an appeal, stating that the most meaningful birthday gift would be a pledge to fulfil the Gyalwang Karmapa’s aspirations on this special occasion, along with a prayer for his swift return to India.