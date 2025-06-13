Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Applauds Work of Library of Tibetan Works and Archives on its 55th Anniversary

Dharamshala: The 55th anniversary of the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA) was commemorated at the Sikyong Hall of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala on June 11, 2025.

The inaugural event was graced by Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Special Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, along with other distinguished guests.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Justice Commissioner Dawa Phunkyi, Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, Public Service Commissioner Karma Yeshi, Auditor General Tashi Topgyal, and members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The event featured a video of the LTWA director led staff’s audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as well as a video message from Kyabje Samdhong Rinpoche.

Also in attendance were current and former staff and students of the LTWA, celebrating 55 years of the institute’s commitment to preserving and promoting Tibet’s unique language, religion, and culture.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker extended his heartfelt congratulations on the 55th anniversary of the LTWA and commended its remarkable contributions to preserving and promoting Tibet’s unique language and culture, particularly its invaluable role in both the religious and secular spheres of Tibetan life.

Noting that Buddhism forms the foundation of Tibet’s traditions and culture, and that the 55th anniversary coincides with the 15th day of the holy month of Saga Dawa, the Speaker also provided an overview of the Buddha’s three successive turnings of the Wheel of Dharma: the teachings on the Four Noble Truths, the concept of emptiness, and the doctrine of discerning wisdom.

Further elaborating on the process of documenting the Buddha’s teachings, the Speaker emphasized the importance of studying the Buddhist texts, many of which are preserved today primarily in the Tibetan language. He praised the LTWA’s efforts in archiving and researching these sacred texts, along with its various other programs and initiatives, applauding the institution’s invaluable contributions to the preservation and promotion of Tibet’s language, culture, and religion.

The event also featured cultural performances by LTWA staff and students.