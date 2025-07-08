Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses Closing of 15th Tibetan Religious Conference

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile as the Chief Guest, addressed the closing of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference on July 4, 2025. The Conference organized the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C) of the Central Tibetan Administration was held from July 2 to 4 for three days.

Expressing his profound joy at His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s statement affirming the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama on the first day of the Conference, the Speaker welcomed the subsequent adoption of a resolution to follow up on His Holiness’ message, as well as the addresses delivered by Tibetan religious leaders. He also appreciated the resolution adopted by the Conference encompassing six key points. Reflecting on their audience with His Holiness earlier that day, during which prayers for His long life were offered, he remarked that it would generate collective merit for the Tibetan people.

The Speaker extended his gratitude to the Kalon and the staff of the Department of Religion and Culture for organizing a successful Conference. The Speaker further stated that the responsibility for implementing the adopted resolution rests with the Conference participants and their respective monasteries and nunneries. He added that for points requiring collaborative effort, the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C) will extend the necessary support and assistance.

The Speaker further spoke on significance of Tibetan culture, religion, and language. Tibetan Buddhism, with its uninterrupted lineage of study and practice since the 8th century, and the complete translation of Indian sutras and tantras into Tibetan, represents a spiritual legacy upheld by the three jewels of abbot, teacher, and dharma.

He highlighted that Tibetan society, rooted in honesty, compassion, and truthfulness, has preserved over 300 volumes of Buddhist canon in Tibetan. This profound cultural heritage has earned global trust and respect for Tibetan Buddhism as authentic and reliable.

Citing His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he noted that Tibetan religion and culture are treasures of the world with the potential to contribute to global peace. Tibetan culture fosters harmonious coexistence from birth to death. He stressed the need to recognize, preserve, and share this heritage, especially among Himalayan communities that share the same roots.

For monastics, he urged the consistent application of dharma teachings, especially compassion and kindness in daily life, not just in words but in action. Practicing these values sincerely, he added, is of utmost importance.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining Buddhist teachings through both study and practice, the need for unity among different Tibetan Buddhist schools, and the four essential elements for accomplishing any work according to Buddhist principles: proper motivation, non-harmful methods, patience, and renunciation.

The speaker discussed the challenges facing the Tibetan community in exile and stressed the importance of cooperation among different traditions under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The speech concluded with prayers for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s long life and the continued unity of all dharma traditions.