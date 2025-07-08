Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses Closing of International Tibet Youth Forum

Dharamshala, July 5, 2025 : The 3rd International Tibet Youth Forum, organized by the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of the Central Tibetan Administration, concluded in Dharamshala with over 95 Tibetan youth from 15+ countries participating.

Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, addressed the closing ceremony, joined by Additional Secretary Tenzin Lekshey and Joint Secretary Dukten Kyi.

In his address, the Speaker emphasized understanding His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s lifelong efforts for Tibet, asserting that “His Holiness and the Tibet issue are inseparable.” He urged youth to build a strong Tibetan national identity through knowledge of Tibet’s history, language, and culture.

Referencing recent archaeological findings suggesting human presence in Tibet as early as 10,000 years ago and highlighting Tibet’s long-standing religious and cultural heritage, he stressed the importance of preserving the Tibetan language, and the need to maintain Tibetan values of compassion and truth rooted in Buddhism and ethnic identity.

The Speaker called on youth to consider how to benefit Tibetan society through education, healthcare, social welfare, politics, economics, and cultural exchange. He encouraged embracing modern education while remaining rooted in Tibetan tradition.

Touching on Tibet’s political struggle, he reaffirmed CTA’s commitment to the Middle Way Approach and urged youth to counter Chinese propaganda by raising global awareness of Tibet’s true history and current repression. He emphasized the importance of political engagement in their host countries to gain international support for the Tibetan cause.