Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addresses the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan Homes Foundation

Mussoorie: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile spoke at the 60th founding anniversary of the Tibetan Homes Foundation (THF) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on 30th October 2022.

The 60th anniversary was marked in the gracious presence of Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche as the chief guest, and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kasur Dhongchung Ngodup, Sherig Secretary Jigme Namgyal as guests of honor, and Mr. Subhash Kumar, former chief secretary of Uttarakhand, as a special guest.

In his address at the event, the Speaker expressed his elation visiting the Tibetan Homes Foundation School in Mussoorie, one of the Tibetan schools under the Department of Education of the Central Tibetan Administration, and applauded its teachers, staff, and students for the impressive academic accomplishments in its past 60 years of establishment.

Since its establishment, the school has played a pivotal role in providing education to thousands of Tibetan children who are now serving the community in varied positions. Recalling the hardships endured by the early Tibetan settlers in exile, he explained how they rose from the ashes in building a vibrant Tibetan diaspora under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Paying his deepest gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, he further spoke on the invaluable contribution of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in preserving the Tibetan culture and heritage despite all the tough challenges and asked all the Tibetans to fulfill His aspiration by making their contribution in education, politics, economy, culture, etc.

He then spoke on the alarming situation inside of Tibet and the sacrifices made by Tibetans living there by risking their lives, which he said is an inspiration to all the Tibetans while urging them not to give up as truth is on their side.

“With Tibet under Chinese occupation and Tibetans scattered across the world, the Tibetan language is facing a serious threat of deterioration and should be preserved with complete sincerity,” said the Speaker and advised students to put their heart and soul into studying.

Finally, the Speaker concluded his address by thanking the generous sponsors of the school and by praying for a long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and other religious heads.