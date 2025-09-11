Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses Tibetan Youth Tenshug Participants

Dharamshala, 10 September 2025: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, alongside Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo and Sikyong Penpa Tsering, addressed Tibetan Youth Tenshug participants at the Sikyong Hall of the Central Tibetan Administration.

In his remarks, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel reflected on the evolution of Tibetan democracy, a long aspired vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He recalled His Holiness’s visits to China in 1954 and to India in 1956, where the Indian parliamentary system left a lasting impression, inspiring a democratic model grounded in justice and fairness.

The Speaker outlined early efforts toward democratization initiated by His Holiness in Tibet, including the formation of reform offices. However, the Chinese occupation disrupted these efforts. After exile, a pivotal moment came in 1960 when Tibetans took an oath of loyalty at Bodh Gaya. This event marked the formal beginning of Tibetan democracy in exile.

On 2 September 1960, 13 elected representatives officially became members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, then called the Commission of Tibetan People’s Deputies. This date is now celebrated annually as Tibetan Democracy Day.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel elaborated on how the Draft Constitution was circulated in 1961, and the Constitution of Tibet was promulgated in 1963 by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

He highlighted key milestones, including the adoption of the Charter of Tibetans in exile in 1991, the first direct election of a Kalon Tripa in 2001, and His Holiness’s transfer of political authority to elected leaders in 2011, ensuring a fully democratic structure for the Tibetan people.

The participants of the Tibetan Youth Tenshug were also briefed on structure of the unicameral Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, now composed of 45 members and its undertakings like bi-annual sessions, standing committee meeting, World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet, and others.