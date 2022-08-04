Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong to visit Ladakh

Dharamsala: As part of the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to strengthen democracy at the grass root level, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel accompanied by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong will be visiting the Union Territory of Ladakh from the 6th to 13th of August 2022. The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be providing a workshop to the members of the Local Tibetan Assembly of Ladakh on the parliamentary proceedings and budget rules & regulations of the Central Tibetan Administration.

They will leave for Ladakh via Delhi on the 5th of August 2022 and will return to Dharamsala via Delhi on the 15th of August 2022.