Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the Demise of Australian Senator Kimberly Kitching

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt condolence on the demise of Senator Kimberley Kitching of Australia, who passed away yesterday at the age of 52.

Upon hearing the sad news of the senator’s passing away, the Speaker wrote to the bereaved family members of the late senator to extend his heartfelt condolence. He wrote, “It is with utter disbelief and sadness that we learned the demise of your beloved wife Senator Kimberly Kitching. I express my heartfelt condolence to you and your family.”

“Senator Kimberly Kitching was a member of the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet. She advocated for Human rights and democracy. She has been an active friend of Tibet, who enthusiastically supported our cause and struggle. Her support to our cause proved that she remained committed to the values and principles of truth and justice. Our Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation had the privilege of meeting her in November 2019, whereby she firmly expressed her solidarity with our cause.”

“Her demise is not only a loss for the people and government of Australia but our Tibetan brothers and sisters equally grieve for the loss.”

“On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans all around the world, I express my sincere condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.”