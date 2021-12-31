Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the Demise of Former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans all over the world, expressed his earnest and deepest condolence to surviving family members of the US Senator Harry Reid, who passed away at the age of 82 on 28th December.

In a letter written to Mrs. Reid, the Speaker wrote, “We Tibetans express our gratitude to Senator Harry Reid for his significant and staunch supports to the just cause of Tibet. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was invited and welcomed to lead the opening prayer to convene the United States Senate in 2014 during Senator Harry Reid’s tenure as the Senate Majority Leader.”

“Senator Harry Reid will always be remembered for his outstanding selfless service to the nation and the people of the United States. The demise of Senator Harry Reid is not just a monumental loss to the nation and the people of the US but also to us Tibetans. Once again I send my heartfelt condolence and prayers to your family during this difficult time.”

