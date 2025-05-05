Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Re-Election

Dharamshala, 6th May 2025: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election.

The Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and resumption of office as the Prime Minister of Australia. This renewed mandate reflects the continued trust of the Australian people in your leadership..”

“I would also like to express my profound gratitude to the people and government of Australia for their long-standing support for the just cause of Tibet. I sincerely appreciate the compassion and care extended to Tibetans through integration initiatives that have allowed many to settle and build meaningful lives in Australia. Your nation’s inclusive policies have allowed Tibetan families to thrive in a free society while preserving their cultural heritage.”

“I sincerely hope that your government will continue to support a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through the Middle Way Approach, as envisioned by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and endorsed by the Central Tibetan Administration.”

“I hope that under your guidance, Australia will further its commitment to democracy, justice, and human rights. May your continued leadership bring even more progress and prosperity to the people of Australia, and may your efforts on the global stage contribute to peace, stability, and human dignity.”