Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Australian Senator Dean Smith on Appointment as Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade

Dharamshala, June 13 2025: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulation to Australian Senator Dean Smith on his recent appointment as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, it is with profound gratitude and admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your appointment as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.”

“I am truly grateful for your steadfast support of the Tibetan cause and your longstanding friendship with Tibet. I would also like to sincerely thank you for the video message you kindly shared with us during the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT). Your expression of solidarity with the Tibetan cause and support for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict—as envisioned by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama—was both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Your continued advocacy significantly contributes to raising awareness of the Tibetan cause, both in Australia and internationally.”

“Please accept our best wishes for your continued success in this new role and in all your future endeavours. Once again, I extend my heartfelt thanks to you and to the members of the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet for your unwavering support and commitment to truth and justice. I look forward to our continued collaboration in pursuit of our shared aspirations.”