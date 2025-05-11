Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel extended his heartiest congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a letter to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on this blessed milestone. Your unwavering commitment to compassion, peace, and justice continues to inspire millions worldwide.”

“As we celebrate your leadership, we are also deeply aware of the many regions around the globe plagued by invasion, occupation, violence, persecution, and the violation of fundamental human rights.”

“In this solemn moment, we join our hearts in prayer—that your message of mercy and moral courage may awaken the call for a world where dignity is upheld and every person can live in peace and harmony, regardless of race, faith, or nationality.”