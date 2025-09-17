Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki

Dharamshala, 15 September 2025: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

In a congratulatory letter to the interim PM, the Speaker wrote, ” On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world, I extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. This appointment reflects the confidence and trust placed in your leadership and vision by the people of Nepal.”

“Tibet and Nepal share centuries-old spiritual, cultural and historical relationship, founded on mutual respect and deep-rooted ties. We take this moment to express our sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Nepal for their kindness and generosity in hosting and rehabilitating the Tibetan community over the past decades. Your support has allowed Tibetans in Nepal to preserve their culture and traditions while contributing positively to the wider society.”

“We wish you every success in all your endeavors in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Nepal and in your continued service to the nation,” concluded the Speaker.