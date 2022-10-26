Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates new INC President Mallikarjun Kharge

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the President of the Indian National Congress.

The Speaker wrote, “You have devoted and served in Indian Politics for a long period of time. This election clearly reflects your charismatic leadership quality as well as the huge degree of trust and confidence that the party has in you.”

“On behalf of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, we express our profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance given to the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for the last 63 years in exile. We are indebted to you.”

“Once again, congratulations, and I wish you and your party under your president-ship great success and best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”