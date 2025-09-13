Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates New Vice-President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan

Dharamshala, 13 September 2025: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Vice-President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan.

In a letter to the Vice-President, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetan people around the world, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on your election and swearing-in as the Vice President of India. This victory is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of India have placed in your leadership and service to the nation.”

“We remain profoundly grateful to the Government and people of India for hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people for more than six decades. Your continued support ensures that Tibetans in exile can preserve their culture, identity, and traditions while living in peace and dignity.”

“We wish you great success in your new role and look forward to India’s continued leadership as a beacon of democracy, compassion, and harmony in the world.”