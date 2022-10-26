Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates PM Rishi Sunak of UK

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetans all over the world and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile expressed his heartfelt congratulation to PM Rishi Sunak on being elected as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He wrote, “Tibetans all over the world will always be eternally grateful to the people and the government of the United Kingdom for the constant and unwavering support to the non-violent struggle of Tibet.”

“Your Excellency, I wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the UK. We look forward to a very effective tenure under your leadership.”