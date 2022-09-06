Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates UK’s new PM Liz Truss

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss on getting elected as the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK).

Greeting the new PM, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, I would like to congratulate you on being elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Your victory signifies the amount of faith that the people of United Kingdom have entrusted in you and your leadership”

“Tibetans share the joy of your victory and we hope you will continue to support the Tibetan cause. I pray and wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of UK.”