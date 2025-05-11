Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Launches Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche’s E-Biography

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, serving as the Chief Guest, launched the e-book of Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche’s biography on the afternoon of 9 May 2024 at the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA) hall.

The event was also attended by LTWA Director Geshe Lhakdor, TPI Director Dawa Tsering, former Kalon Thupten Lungrig, author Sherap Tharchin, several parliamentarians, other dignitaries, and public.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker expressed deep appreciation for Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche’s invaluable contributions to the Tibetan cause, particularly his significant role in the functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration. He highlighted Rinpoche’s unique perspective, shaped by his lived experiences across three distinct periods in Tibet’s history: life in a free Tibet, life under Chinese occupation, and life in exile as a refugee.

“Rinpoche served the Tibetan cause during one of the most challenging periods in Tibet’s history following exile,” the Speaker remarked. “Despite the many hardships of life in exile, Rinpoche supported His Holiness the Dalai Lama in laying the foundation for the Tibetan administration in exile. He was a key contributor to the establishment of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), serving on several important committees, including the Constitution Review Committee in 1991, and later as Kalon (Minister) of the Department of Religion and Culture.”

The Speaker further noted that the three-volume biography of Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, offering insights into both religious and secular knowledge, will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for younger generations to continue working for the Tibetan cause.

Urging Tibetans never to lose hope, the Speaker encouraged youth to draw inspiration from the exemplary life of Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche and to contribute to the collective effort toward resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.