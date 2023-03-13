Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel speaks at the inaugural of the three-day Special Preparatory Meeting for the grand celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

Dharamshala: A three-day Special Preparatory Meeting for the grand celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday by the people of Domey Province under the coordination of the Central Executive Committee of Domey Association was held at Imperial Heights Clark Inn from 11th to 13th March 2023, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama will be turning 90 in 2025.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, as the Chief Guest, attended and addressed the inaugural of the three-day Special Preparatory Meeting at 10 am on 11th March 2023.

Applauding Domey Association’s exceptional preparation for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 80th birth anniversary in 2015, the Speaker extended his gratitude to the people of Domey Province, the birthplace of His Holiness, for their enthusiastic sincerity in organizing His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary to be held in 2025.

In addition to being the supreme spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, His Holiness the Dalai Lama is an esteemed global peace leader, revered by millions of people from all walks of life, for promoting world peace and consistently advocating policies of non-violence, even in the face of extreme aggression.

Highlighting His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s great accomplishments, the Speaker recommended practicing His Holiness’s noble teachings of cultivating warm-heartedness and human values such as compassion, harmony, forgiveness, tolerance, & others and spoke on the four commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Starting with the first commitment- as a human being, His Holiness wishes to encourage other humans to be happy, emphasizing the fact that everyone desires happiness and despises suffering irrespective of the differences in one’s religious belief.

Secondly, as a Buddhist monk, His Holiness is committed to encouraging harmony among the world’s religious traditions on the basis that despite having philosophical differences all religions are based on compassion.

Thirdly, as a Tibetan and the supreme leader of Tibet, His Holiness is committed to protecting Tibetans’ distinct language, culture, and religion, and at the same time, He is committed to resolving the issue of Tibet.

Fourthly, as a follower of the ancient Indian knowledge of the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism and living in India for the last many decades, His Holiness the Dalai Lama is committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.

In order to celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary and great noble accomplishments, the Speaker reiterated the need of fulfilling the aspirations of His Holiness to supplicate Him to live a long and healthy life which is the longing of all the Tibetans and millions of people across the world.

The Speaker concluded by saying that the best way to commemorate His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary is to safeguard His noble deeds and to practice what He preaches.