Dharamsala: Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will attend the closing ceremony of the 15th Tibetan College Students’ Conference at Menri Ling on 15th April 2022.

The Speaker will leave for Menri Ling on the 14th of April, attend the ceremony on the 15th of April and return on the 16th of April.