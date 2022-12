Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, will be officially visiting Bodhgaya in Bihar to attend the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama from 29th to 31st December and to have other engagements from 1st to 4th January 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Bodhgaya via Delhi on 27th December 2022.