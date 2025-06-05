Tashi Delek Everyone.

Most Honourable Akiko Santo, the Chief Guest, Former Speaker of the House of Councillors and Member of the House of Councillors of Japan: Hon. Akie Abe, Special Guest, Former first lady and wife of the late Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe; Reverence Ohtani Chojun, 24th Chief Abbot of the Higashi Hongwanji Temple; Hon. Yamatani Eriko, Chairperson of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet; Hon. Yamada Hiroshi, General Secretary of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet; Hon. Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering, Minister of Information and International Relation Norzin Dolma; honourable members of parliament; and dignitaries present here today.

It is a great honour for me to welcome you all, the distinguished parliamentarians, honourable guests and media from around the world to the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet. On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for taking time out of your busy schedules to show your unwavering solidarity and support for Tibet. Due to election and Parliament session in various parts of the world, many of the lawmakers could not make to this convention. However, many parliamentarians have sent virtual messages to make their presence felt and to show their solidarity with Tibet’s fight for freedom. We also have some former parliamentarians who are staunch Tibet supporters attending this convention. At this convention, we will feature a heartwarming written message from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, a video screening on Tibetan democracy, and a compelling first-hand testimony of China’s human rights violations, shared by former Tibetan political prisoner Namkyi la. Taking this opportunity, I once again would like to thank each one of you for your valuable presence here in this convention.

The World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet is held mostly every three years to actively engage lawmakers of democratic countries to garner coordinated support for Tibetan cause. The first WPCT was held in New Delhi, India in 1994 and the 8th WPCT was held in Washington DC, USA in 2022. The then US Speaker Honourable Nancy Pelosi, Honourable US Representative Jim McGovern, along with around 100 participants from 28 different countries made their support for Tibet – clearly felt during the event. Additionally, a congressional hearing on Tibet was convened by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), where Prof. Michael Van Walt Praag, Professor of International Law and Executive President of Kreddha, and Prof. Hon-Shiang Lau, Retired Chair Professor at the City University of Hong Kong, presented their research evidence that historically Tibet was never part of China.

In 2024, the U.S. Congress passed the historic Resolve Tibet Act. I extent my heartfelt gratitude to the bipartisan members of the congress for their support of this highly significant legislation. The Act challenges PRC’s claim of Tibet being a part of China since ancient times and highlights Tibet’s history as an independent nation. This historical fact is clearly outlined in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s latest book, Voice for the Voiceless. I would also like to express my gratitude and welcome the Dutch House of Representatives’ resolution on Tibet this April, particularly its emphasis on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and the appointment of an EU Special Coordinator on Tibet. Following this convention, we hope to see more such resolutions in support of Tibet.

Tibet, with its rich religious and cultural heritage, and the potential to contribute for the well-being of humanity, is now facing imminent threat of cultural genocide and complete annihilation of its identity on the hands of the Chinese regime. The ecologically rich and highly sensitive Tibetan plateau is being exploited unbridled with mining and damming. Tibetan children are deprived of their birth right to learn their mother tongue, as they are coerced into colonial boarding schools. Tibetans are denied basic human rights; political prisoners are subjected to torture and death.

China’s atrocities are now transcending borders, with numerous reports of its transnational repression being acknowledged and condemned by multiple countries and international organizations, including Canada, several European nations, and over 50 human rights groups. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of United Kingdom has issued an advisory warning against spyware targeting Tibetan, Uyghur, and Taiwanese communities. Meta’s latest threat report also highlights China’s efforts to target His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan exile community with misinformation and Chinese propaganda.

On March 28, China’s State Council Information Office issued a yet another White Paper on Tibet asserting CCP’s control over the reincarnation of Tibetan lamas, claiming “development in Tibet,” and accusing His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Western nations of attempting to separate Tibet from China. These claims are all concocted to whitewash all inhuman atrocities inside Tibet and to rewrite the history of Tibet to fulfil the expansionist ambition of CCP’s Secretary Xi Jinping. The fact is that with stringent and oppressive policies PRC had driven the Tibetans to the desperation of self- immolation. Since 2009, 157 known cases of Tibetan from all walks of lives have given up their precious life through self-immolation.

Against this backdrop, in these two-days, I am hoping for active participation from the esteemed gathering to have discussions not only on countering the challenges posed by authoritarian CCP. Simultaneously, find ways to promote international and diplomatic efforts to make the leadership of CCP to take more responsibility to resolve the conflict between Tibet and China to the interest of both Chinese and Tibetans. Here I want to reiterate our commitment to Middle Way Policy. Deliberation on understanding Tibet plateau’s environmental significance and the impact of China’s destruction of Tibet’s environment is equally important to save this earth for all.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama long wished to have a World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Japan, therefore, I think today we are fulfilling His Holiness’s wish. As His Holiness the Dalai Lama reaches the momentous milestone of His 90th birthday this year, we are proud to commemorate His remarkable journey and profound impact on the world. This convention will celebrate not only his tireless efforts to promote compassion, peace, and human values but also the enduring legacy he has created over decades of spiritual and humanitarian leadership. Through this tribute, we aim to honour his wisdom, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of humanity.

I conclude my talk with the hope that this convention will serve as a catalyst, inspiring greater passion and commitment among decision-makers to support Tibet. We call on all of you to be outspoken about the pressing issues facing Tibet in your respective countries. I thank our co-host All Party Japanese Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet’s pivotal role in making this convention happen here in Tokyo.

Thank you very much.