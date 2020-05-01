Speaker Pema Jungney Congratulates Dr. Michael van Walt van Praag on being awarded Knighthood

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile congratulates Dr. Michael van Walt van Praag on being awarded Knighthood by the Dutch Government.

In the congratulatory letter, Speaker wrote, “It is indeed great news for Tibetans and Tibet supporters around the world to know that you have been awarded with this prestigious award in recognition of your life-long dedication and commendable achievements in support of the unrepresented and oppressed nations and ethnic minorities around the world; and honoured with Royal distinction of Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau (a Knighthood), one of the highest civilian distinctions given by the Dutch government. You have truly worked hard and tirelessly for the ethnic minorities around the world including Tibetans.”

“Honourable Sir, you are close to Tibetans and our cause for a very long time and thus been one of the longest supporters of Tibet. As you’re well known about Tibet, you have been able to produce exemplary works on Tibet and participated in Tibet-related events. Particularly, you have assisted Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the background papers during many of the World Parliamentarians’ Conventions on Tibet. I really appreciate and commend you for all your support and hard work for Tibet. You have never hesitated to work in every possible way toward our cause and been there whenever needed so we are truly indebted and grateful for every contribution that you have made toward our cause. You have championed for the right of ethnic minorities and thus indicate how much you support truth,” he wrote.

Speaker concluded writing, “Therefore hearing this good news amidst the ongoing pandemic brought a ray of light and joy. I would like to congratulate you once again on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet.”

Dr. Michael van Walt van Praag is Executive President of Kreddha, a conflict resolution organization. For over 20 years he has advised parties in peace negotiations and mediated and facilitated peace processes in various parts of the world.

