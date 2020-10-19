Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Dharamsala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney, on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and all the Tibetans in and outside Tibet, extended his heartiest congratulation to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on being elected as the Prime Minister of New Zealand for the second term and to her party for yet another impressive victory in the recent elections.

Greeting the recently re-elected PM, the Speaker wrote, “Under your leadership, New Zealand has emerged as one of the exemplary countries in the world in containing the ongoing pandemic and above that, your country has always been on the forefront in confronting difficult situations through a peaceful approach. Therefore, this decisive victory shows the strong acknowledgement of the people of New Zealand towards your empowering governance based on compassion, wisdom and on your audacity and righteous decision shown during the challenging times. You have instilled staunch faith in the hearts of the people of New Zealand towards promoting peace and harmony in the community. Besides that, you are also a role model for so many women around the world.”

He further wrote, “His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has been invited several times to New Zealand and we are sincerely grateful to the government and the people of New Zealand for their unwavering support towards His Holiness and the Tibetan issues. We hope and request your government and people to continue your firm support towards the Tibetan issues which is based on non-violence and seeks genuine autonomy within the framework of China.”

“We wish you success in your future endeavours and we are assertive of your noble leadership,” concluded the Speaker.

