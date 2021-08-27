Home
About TPiE
Evolution Of TPiE
Parliamentary Session
Composition
The Successive TPiE
Sixteenth TPiE
Fifteenth TPiE
Fourteenth TPiE
Thirteenth ATPD
Twelfth ATPD
Eleventh ATPD
Tenth ATPD
Ninth ATPD
Eighth ATPD
Seventh ATPD
Sixth CTPD
Fifth CTPD
Fourth CTPD
Third CTPD
Second CTPD
First CTPD
Standing Committee
Successive Chairman and Speaker
Successive Vice-Chairman and Deputy Speaker
Parliamentary Secretariat
About Parliamentary Secretariat
Secretary General
Current Staff
Former Staff
Local Tibetan Assembly
Tibetan Freedom Movement sub-committees/BRDL
Charter and other rules
Proceeding Reports
Sixteenth TPiE
Tenth Session
Ninth session
Eighth Session
Seventh Session
Sixth Session
Fifth Session
Fourth Session
Third Session
Second Session
First Session
Resolutions
Sixteenth TPiE
Tenth Session
Ninth Session
Eighth Session
Third Session
Seventh Session
Sixth Session
Fifth Session
Fourth Session
Third Session
Second Session
First Session
Fifteenth TPiE
Eleventh Session
Tenth Session
Ninth Session
Eighth Session
Seventh Session
Sixth Session
Fifth Session
Fourth Session
Third Session
Second Session
First Session
News
Latest Updates
Announcements
Picture Gallery
Statements
Tibetan Uprising Day
His Holiness Birthday
Tibetan Democracy Day
Nobel Peace Prize Day
Statements in Hindi
Contact
Parliamentary Secretariat
Members of Parliament
Virtual Tour
བོད་ཡིག་
Speaker Pema Jungney launches a book by the Khampa Writers Group
Tenzin Rinzin
August 27, 2021
LATEST STORIES
Swearing in of MP Tsering Dolma and Sonam Wangmo
August 27, 2021
Speaker addresses the 62nd Tibetan National Uprising Day and flags off Peace March organized by Tibetan NGOs
August 27, 2021
Parliamentarians Tenzin Jamyang and Geshe Gangri appointed members of the Standing Committee
August 27, 2021
Parliamentarians Geshe Gangri and Namgyal Qusar Sworn in
August 27, 2021
Menu