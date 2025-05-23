Speakers and Standing Committee Members Attend Closing of 28th Shoton Festival

Dharamshala: The 28th Shoton Festival concluded on 20 May 2025 after 13 days of Tibetan opera performances by 14 different troupes from various Tibetan diaspora communities.

The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Kyabje Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche and special guest Officiating Sikyong Dolma Gyari, Kalon (Minister) of the Department of Security. Other distinguished attendees, guests of honour Nechung Kuten Rinpoche and Lhagyal Choktrul Rinpoche, Tibetan Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Justice Commissioner Dawa Phunkyi, Justice Commissioner Phagpa Tsering, Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, Public Service Commissioner Karma Yeshi, and Auditor General Tashi Topgyal. Members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and secretaries from various departments under the Central Tibetan Administration were also present.

The festival’s final day featured a performance of the Tibetan opera ‘Drowa Sangmo’ by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts. Following the performance, the Officiating Sikyong presented souvenirs from the Department of Religion and Culture to all participating troupes. Kyabje Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche then awarded certificates and souvenirs on behalf of the Department of Religion and Culture and the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts to troupes that have participated in the festival for more than 20 years.