Dharamshala: Taklung Kyabgon Ghazi Trizin Shabdrung Tenzin Gyurmey Choe-ki Wangchuk of Dhagpo Kagyu arrived in Dharamshala on June 30 2025 to participate in the Long-Life Prayer Offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama by the Central Tibetan Administration and the official celebration of His Holiness’s 90th birthday.

Kyabje Taklung Shabdrung Rinpoche was warmly received by MP Tenpa Yarphel of Kagyu tradition, Secretary Lobsang Choedak of the Election Commission from Kangra to Dharamshala.