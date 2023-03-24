Team of Leadership and Happiness Summit Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Dharamshala: A delegation led by Prof. Arthur Brooks from the Leadership and Happiness Laboratory of the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on 23rd March 2023.

The delegates also observed the ongoing session where the house accorded them welcome applause, following which they had a meeting with the Deputy Speaker at the Standing Committee’s hall.

During their meeting, the Deputy Speaker informed them of the grim situation inside Tibet with shrinking space to show their dissent forcing the Tibetans to the desperation of setting themselves on fire in protest against China’s repressive policies. Over 157 Tibetans have self-immolated inside Tibet since 2009.

The Deputy Speaker explained that China is a global threat that has caused the loss of thousands of lives with the advent of Covid-19 and therefore should be made accountable for its actions.

Further explaining the interference of China in the reincarnation process of Tibetan lamas, especially their plan on interfering with the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Deputy Speaker updated the delegates on the repressive policies of China in Tibet.

Speaking on the significance of the Tibetan plateau in global climate change, the Deputy Speaker briefed them on the other human rights violations happening in Tibet including the DNA collection across Tibet, colonial boarding schools, and many others.

Through the delegation, the Deputy Speaker extended her gratitude to the government and people of the USA for their long-standing support towards the just cause of Tibet, especially for all the significant Tibet-related bills adopted by the US Congress.