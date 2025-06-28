The 105th Gaden Tripa Arrives in Dharamshala, Welcomed by Gelug MPs

Dharamshala, June 27, 2025 : The 105th Gaden Tripa, Jetsun Lobsang Dorje Pal Sangpo, arrived at Gaggal Airport in Dharamshala today, accompanied by his entourage.

Upon his arrival, the Gaden Tripa was warmly received by Tibetan Parliament members representing the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. Also present to welcome him were DIIR Secretary Karma Choeying; Khen Rinpoche, senior monks, the Chagzoes of Gyuto Tantric Monastery and Chagzoe of Drepung Loseling Monastery, as well as members of the Domey Guton Organizing Committee.

This marks Rinpoche’s first visit to Dharamshala since assuming the Gaden Throne. He is here to attend the 15th Religious Conference, scheduled to take place in Dharamshala from July 2 to 4 2025.



