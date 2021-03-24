The Ninth Day of the Budget Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The house observing a minute of silence to mourn the official obituary reference

Dharamsala: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the ninth day of the 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened at 9:30 am with the first list of business, the bill on official commemoration and obituary presented by Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor, paying tribute to the Tibet supporter and Indian Parliament Member Shri Pandit Ram Swaroop, who passed away on 17 March 2021 at the age of 62. The house then observed a minute of silence to mourn the official obituary reference.

Continuing the deliberation from the previous sitting, a total of 29 Parliament Members participated in the discussion on the undertaking of the Department of Education (DoE). Parliamentarians expressed appreciation to the DoE, its teachers, and staff members for the extra hard work endured in their timely approach of teaching digitally during the pandemic period. Likewise, the exceptional result of Tibetan students in the 2020 CBSE board exam, especially of the Tibetan Homes Foundation (THF) was applauded by the Parliamentarians in unison. While suggestion on the significance of focusing more on the all-round development of children and less on examination performance was also made.

The Kalon Dr. Pema Yangchen of the Department of Education provided clarifications to the issues raised on recognizing monastic schools by the DoE, providing workshops to the monastic teachers, publication & distribution of children’s books, equality in teachers’ salary, providing facilities in the Tibetan schools, scholarships on higher education, need of moral education, facility of contractual teachers, shortage of teachers in certain schools, teacher’s retirement eligibility requirements, and so forth.

Suggestions of integrating Tibetan songs in the school’s curriculum to boast patriotism & knowledge of Tibetan culture, following up with the Sikyong scholarship recipients of their academic achievements, providing adequate nutrition to the kids, following covid-19 related guidelines issued by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in schools were shared in the house.

In order to make a historical record of the great sacrifices of the brave Tibetans in the past, some Parliamentarians recommended incorporating the life stories of these historical figures in the current curriculum of Tibetan schools.

Speaking in the view of the pandemic with children using screen more than ever before, Parliamentarians expressed concern over the matter and on the necessity of limiting screen time. Other issues like if there is a need to change the current teaching method of Tibetan language in schools and that of reviewing the current Tibetan syllabus were discussed.

Kalon Dr. Pema Yangchen provided requisite answers to all the questions raised in the house and promised to consider the suggestions provided today.

The Session then proceeded with the discussion on the undertaking of the Department of Home. Questions on the housing problems faced by Tibetans living in McLeod Ganj, the sale of the department’s estate, the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy of 2014, and others were answered by the Kalon Khorlatsang Sonam Topgyal. The deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Home shall continue in the next sitting.

The session adjourned at 5:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.

Kalon Dr. Pema Yangchen answering questions in the house

Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor presenting official commemoration and obituary

Kalon Khorlatsang Sonam Topgyal of the Department of Home answering questions in the house today