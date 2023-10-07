Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts farewell tea party to the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Dharamsala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party for the outgoing Standing Committee Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten, Tsering Lhamo, and Lobsang Thupten at 3:30 pm today in the Standing Committee Hall.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel thanked the outgoing parliamentarians for their cooperation in shouldering various duties of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the last one year of working together as Standing Committee members.

“There will be a lot of opportunities for us to work together for people’s welfare in the future, I hope to see more of your valuable contributions in the forthcoming projects of the Tibetan parliament.”

The Speaker finally wished them success in all their future endeavors and presented them with the traditional ceremonial scarves as a token of gratitude.

The outgoing members were part of the second Standing Committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and served at the Standing Committee for one year.